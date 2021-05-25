Razor Network Achieves Market Cap of $10.81 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a market cap of $10.81 million and $371,389.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Razor Network alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00820709 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,425,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.