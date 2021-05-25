Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

4/28/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

4/20/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $780.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

