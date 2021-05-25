Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

5/13/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

5/5/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

5/5/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

Get Live Nation Entertainment Inc alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.