Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

4/15/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. 1,205,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22.

Get Tyson Foods Inc alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.