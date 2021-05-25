Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently:

5/25/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy has completed an all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy, which further strengthen its operations in the Delaware Basin. Devon targets strong oil production in 2021 and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. Its cost-saving initiatives will boost margins. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past six months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

5/17/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $31.50.

5/5/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/28/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,298,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,473. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Devon Energy Co alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.