Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

