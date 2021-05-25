Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

SNV opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

