Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

