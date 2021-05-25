Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,342.36 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.