Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 139,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,931.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

