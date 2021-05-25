Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.

