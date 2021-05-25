Refereum Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $63.84 million and approximately $44,657.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00982883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.44 or 0.10151490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086689 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

