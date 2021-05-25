Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.06

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.06 and traded as high as $47.11. Regional Management shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 101,771 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

