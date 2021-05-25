Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REKR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 18,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $464.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

