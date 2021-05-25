Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLXXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

