Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $31.78 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,416,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,309,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

