Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) recently:

5/18/2021 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/7/2021 – Wolverine World Wide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research.

5/6/2021 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WWW opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $1,594,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

