Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $520.45 million and $81.67 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00970895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.12 or 0.09987646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

