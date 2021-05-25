ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

