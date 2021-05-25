Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 1,267,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -576.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

