Reviewing Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phibro Animal Health and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 0 0 0 1.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.10%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.96%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.37% 22.19% 5.65% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.96% -54.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $800.40 million 1.43 $33.55 million $1.08 26.15 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($0.91) -11.30

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

