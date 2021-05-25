Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $6,369,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $191.51 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

