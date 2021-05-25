Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Waters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 14.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Waters by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.