Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

