Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Copart were worth $39,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 6,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Copart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

