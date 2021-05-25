Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.72 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Cree worth $32,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after acquiring an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cree stock opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

