Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.36 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $34,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

