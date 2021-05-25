Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 258,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trimble were worth $33,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

