Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,403 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $32,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $403.83 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.26 and a 200 day moving average of $429.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,626 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

