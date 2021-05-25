Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $36,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

