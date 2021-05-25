Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Hologic worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.