RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $470.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.82.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.49. 12,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

