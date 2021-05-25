RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.270-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $356.50 million-$359.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.42 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.270 EPS.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $6.41 on Tuesday, hitting $253.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.51. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -986.60 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.33.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

