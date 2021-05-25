Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 202.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VTGN stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 614,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 619,022 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

