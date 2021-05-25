Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,147,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,560 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 194.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 109.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. CSX Co. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

