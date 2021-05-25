Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.