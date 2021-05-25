Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

