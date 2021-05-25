Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.