Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

