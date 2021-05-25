Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

