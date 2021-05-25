Roth Capital Trims Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Target Price to $70.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $97.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

DQ stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 83.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after buying an additional 322,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $43,042,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

