Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

DWNI stock opened at €44.99 ($52.93) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.01.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

