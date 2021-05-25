Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.