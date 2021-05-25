Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.92 ($24.48).

RDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,350.40 ($17.64) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a market cap of £105.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

