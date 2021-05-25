RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of RPT Realty worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

