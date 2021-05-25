RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $685.40

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 685.40 ($8.95) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.94), with a volume of 1685722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684.60 ($8.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 683.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 676.26.

In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

