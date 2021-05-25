Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.