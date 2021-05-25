SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches One Day Volume of $157,977.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $157,977.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00014232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00352214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00181603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00824353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 555,868 coins and its circulating supply is 528,726 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

