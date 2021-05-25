SAFE2 Price Down 42.4% Over Last Week (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00354238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00182459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.32 or 0.00832780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure.

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

