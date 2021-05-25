SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits One Day Volume of $1,365.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $68,013.97 and approximately $1,365.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002791 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

